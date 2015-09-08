FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group nominates new CEO
September 8, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group nominates new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group says:

* Stephan DuCharme has decided to step down as CEO of X5 having successfully completed X5’s turnaround;

* DuCharme will return to the company’s supervisory board as its chairman, subject to his nomination as a board member being approved by the company’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to take place in November this year;

* The board has nominated Igor Shekhterman, currently member of the board, to succeed Stephan DuCharme as CEO of the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)

