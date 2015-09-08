BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group nominates new CEO

Sept 8 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group says:

* Stephan DuCharme has decided to step down as CEO of X5 having successfully completed X5’s turnaround;

* DuCharme will return to the company’s supervisory board as its chairman, subject to his nomination as a board member being approved by the company’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to take place in November this year;

* The board has nominated Igor Shekhterman, currently member of the board, to succeed Stephan DuCharme as CEO of the company.