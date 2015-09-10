BRIEF-Russia's Uralkali says Sberbank to open $1.5 bln credit line

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Uralkali :

* Says Sberbank will open it a non-revolving credit line with a $1.5 billion limit;

* Funds under the committed credit line are available for utilisation from Sept. 9, 2015, till March 3, 2017;

* The funds will be provided on an unsecured basis and the company will not be required to use the full amount of the credit line;

* The credit line will be used as a reserve facility for the refinancing of the existing loans according to their repayment schedules and to finance existing investments of the company. Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)