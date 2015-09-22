FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says H1 net profit rises 137 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says H1 net profit rises 137 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Etalon Group :

* Says H1 profit for the period up 137 percent year-on-year at 2.19 billion roubles ($33.16 million);

* Consolidated revenue increased 25 percent year-on-year to 18.15 billion roubles;

* Revenue from residential real estate development up 56 percent year-on-year at 13.9 billion roubles;

* EBITDA up 89 percent year-on-year at 3.17 billion roubles;

* Says it is on track to deliver 500,000 square metres of residential net sellable area in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0350 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.