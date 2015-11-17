FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's MTS raises 2015 sales growth f'cast to more than 4 pct
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS raises 2015 sales growth f'cast to more than 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Raises 2015 revenue growth forecast to more than 4 percent from over 2 percent;

* Confirms 2015 OIBDA margin forecast of more than 40 percent;

* The board will consider new dividend policy in spring 2016;

* Q3 net profit fell 6.6 percent year-on-year to 14.39 billion roubles ($219.6 million);

* Q3 OIBDA fell 1.9 percent year-on-year to 48.02 billion roubles;

* Q3 revenue rose 7.4 percent year-on-year to 115.03 billion roubles;

* Q3 OIBDA margin at 41.7 percent versus 45.7 percent in Q3 2014. Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.5300 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
