BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal proposes special dividend of $0.30/share

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Polymetal International Plc says:

* On Dec. 2, 2015, the board of directors of the company approved a special dividend of $0.30 per share for the year ending Dec. 31, 2015, representing approximately $127 million in total.

* This brings total dividends declared for this year to $0.38 per share (2014: $0.41) or $161 million and an annual dividend yield to 4.6 percent;

* The special dividend will be paid on Dec. 24, 2015, in U.S. dollars, with an option for shareholders to elect to receive the dividend in pounds sterling. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)