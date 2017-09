Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dixy Group says:

* In November 2015, retail revenue increased by 17.9 percent to 23.5 billion roubles ($340 million);

* For the first eleven months of 2015, retail revenue increased by 19.6 percent to 242.7 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.1300 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)