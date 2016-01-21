FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Uralkali may raise credit line from Sberbank worth up to $3.9 bln
January 21, 2016 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Uralkali may raise credit line from Sberbank worth up to $3.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali :

* Says its Board of Directors has resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on March 15;

* Says EGM will be asked to review a major transaction with Sberbank - a credit line in the amount of up to $3.9 billion;

* Says the credit line’s purpose is refinancing of earlier credits received from the bank as well as other general corporate purposes, which may be secured by way of pledge to Sberbank of 20.1 percent of Uralkali shares;

* Says to offer 158.63 roubles ($1.93) per share of the company to shareholders if they vote against the reorganisation, or cancellation of the previously approved reorganisation. Further company coverage: ($1 = 82.6610 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

