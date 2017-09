Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Polyus Gold :

* says Q4 gold sales at $488 million (Q3 2015: $593 million);

* says Q4 gold production 465,900 troy ounces, flat y-o-y;

* says 2016 gold production guidance 1.76-1.80 million ounces;

* says 2015 gold output 1.76 mln ounces, up 4 pct y-o-y, exceeding upper end of guidance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)