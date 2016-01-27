BRIEF-Russia's O'Key Group says Q4 sales rise 10.2 pct y/y

Jan 27 (Reuters) - O‘Key Group SA says:

* Fourth-quarter net retail revenue increased 10.2 percent year-on-year to 47.2 billion roubles ($599 million) (by 8.7 percent excluding discounter format);

* Q4 like-for-like sales increased 3.8 percent year-on-year, with LFL traffic increasing by 4.3 percent;

* The company opened one hypermarket, 20 discount stores in Q4;

* FY 2015 net retail revenue increased 6.9 percent year-on-year to 160.3 billion roubles (by 6.4 percent excluding discounter format); like-for-like sales were up 0.6 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 78.7890 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)