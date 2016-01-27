FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Magnit sees 2016 capex roughly flat vs 2015 - CEO
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 27, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Magnit sees 2016 capex roughly flat vs 2015 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Magnit :

* Capital expenditures in 2015 were around 67 billion roubles ($766.65 million) and will be roughly the same, +/- 2-3 billion roubles, in 2016, Chief Executive Officer Sergey Galitskiy said on a conference call with analysts;

* Capex will include around 5 billion roubles of investment in vertical integration, including greenhouse business;

* Expects to keep pace of cosmetics store openings for the next two to three years;

* The pace of convenience food store openings will slow. Further company coverage: ($1 = 78.2625 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.