BRIEF-Russia's Magnit sees 2016 capex roughly flat vs 2015 - CEO

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Magnit :

* Capital expenditures in 2015 were around 67 billion roubles ($766.65 million) and will be roughly the same, +/- 2-3 billion roubles, in 2016, Chief Executive Officer Sergey Galitskiy said on a conference call with analysts;

* Capex will include around 5 billion roubles of investment in vertical integration, including greenhouse business;

* Expects to keep pace of cosmetics store openings for the next two to three years;

* The pace of convenience food store openings will slow. Further company coverage: ($1 = 78.2625 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)