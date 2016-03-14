FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Rostelecom turns to 4 bln rouble net profit in Q4
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 14, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rostelecom turns to 4 bln rouble net profit in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Rostelecom says:

* Net profit in Q4 2015 totalled 4.1 billion roubles ($58.4 million) vs net loss of 2.0 billion roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 revenue rose 2.6 percent, year-on-year, to 81.0 billion roubles;

* Q4 OIBDA increased 3.4 percent to 25.8 billion roubles;

* Q4 OIBDA margin in Q4 2015 at 31.9 percent against 31.6 percent in Q4 2014;

* Full-year 2015 free cash flow at 22 billion roubles versus 27.3 billion roubles in 2014;

* Expects 2016 revenue to rise by between 1 percent and 2 percent; OIBDA to be flat vs 2015 and capital expenditure to be less than 19 percent of revenue;

* In FY 2015, revenue edged down 0.5 percent to 297.4 billion roubles, OIBDA fell 1.6 percent to 100.8 billion roubles, net profit increased 9.2 percent to 14.4 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.