BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Q4 profit rises five-fold from year ago
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Q4 profit rises five-fold from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) says:

* Q4 2015 net profit at 7.1 billion roubles ($104 million), up from 1.4 billion roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 revenues at 113.3 billion roubles, up 5.7 percent from 107.2 billion roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA at 43.5 billion roubles, down 1.9 percent from 44.3 billion roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA margin at 38.4 percent vs 41.4 percent in Q4 2014;

* FY 2015 revenue up 5.0 percent at 431.2 billion roubles;

* FY 2015 adjusted OIBDA down 2 percent at 175.5 billion roubles; OIBDA margin at 40.7 pct vs 43.6 pct in 2014;

* FY 2015 free cash flow down 10.8 percent at 51 billion roubles; capital expenditure at 96.1 billion roubles;

* Sees revenue rising by more than 4 percent in 2016; OIBDA change of between -2 percent and +1 percent; capex at 85 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.3279 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
