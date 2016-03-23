FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's O'Key sees revenue rising 11-15 pct in 2016
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 23, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's O'Key sees revenue rising 11-15 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - O‘Key Group SA says:

* Q4 2015 net profit fell 57.6 percent, year-on-year, to 1.12 billion roubles ($16.55 million);

* Q4 gross profit at 11.05 billion roubles, gross margin of 23.1 percent;

* Full-year 2015 net profit down 63.6 percent to 1.92 billion roubles;

* FY 2015 EBITDA down 10.3 percent to 10.11 billion roubles, EBITDA margin down 120 basis points to 6.2 percent;

* Capital expenditures amounted to 8.62 billion roubles in 2015;

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures in the amount of 7-10 billion roubles;

* Expects to deliver topline growth of 11-15 percent, including the contribution from the developing discounter chain (2015 total revenue rose 6.9 percent to 162.5 billion roubles). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.6545 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.