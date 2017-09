March 24 (Reuters) - M.video says:

* 2015 net profit fell 44.4 percent to 4.5 billion roubles ($65.12 million);

* 2015 EBITDA down 32.8 percent at 8.8 billion roubles;

* 2015 EBITDA margin at 5.5 percent vs 7.6 percent in 2014;

* 2015 net revenue fell 6.4 percent to 161.7 billion roubles;

* Board of directors extends CEO Alexander Tynkovan’s term by 3 years from April 1, 2016, through March 31, 2019. Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.1000 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)