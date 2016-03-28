FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro mulls buying more Razgulay assets - CEO
March 28, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro mulls buying more Razgulay assets - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) :

* Rusagro is considering buying one or two more Razgulay assets, CEO Maxim Basov told a conference call on Monday.

* Says the announced acquisition of three sugar plants from Razgulay will increase the production capacity of Rusagro’s sugar division by 35 percent;

* Says the company is working on a number of acquisitions which may require an issue of shares;

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures at between 15 billion roubles and 20 billion roubles ($220 million-$294 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.0800 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

