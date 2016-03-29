FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro plans to pay 30 pct of net income in 2015 dividends
March 29, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro plans to pay 30 pct of net income in 2015 dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* The board has recommended paying 30 percent of net income in dividends for 2015 with a total payout of 7.1 billion roubles;

* Given the company has already paid interim dividends for the first half of 2015, with a total pay-out 1.8 billion roubles, the distributed amount is 5.3 billion roubles or $77.5 million;

* The exact amount dividend per share/GDR will be fixed at the the dividend record date which is May 27, 2016 (the ex-dividend date is May 26, 2016).

* The payment of the dividends will be made in U.S. dollars, based on the official foreign exchange rate established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on March 28, 2016, which is 68.4346. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

