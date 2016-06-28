FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Phosagro says raises $250 mln loan
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Phosagro says raises $250 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Phosagro :

* Says has raised its debut pre-export financing with a syndicate of international banks for a total amount of $250 million, with a four-year maturity;

* Says Société Générale, Rosbank, and UniCredit Bank Austria AG acted as coordinating mandated lead arrangers;

* Says plans to use the funds to refinance existing debt;

* Says the loan will serve as a benchmark transaction to test appetite for the Phosagro name and to ensure it has a full range of options available, in anticipation of the $500 million Eurobond refinancing in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.