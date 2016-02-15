FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's MTS says joins global partnering operator alliance
#Market News
February 15, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS says joins global partnering operator alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) says:

* MTS, BT, Deutsche Telekom, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Millicom, Orange, Rogers, TeliaSonera and TIM have joined forces to build a new Partnering Operator Alliance that will allow partner businesses to more efficiently and quickly bring innovative products and services to customers around the world. These companies can reach a potential customer base of around one billion customers in more than 80 countries around the world.

* The Alliance focuses on exchanging best practices on how to bring partner propositions to the market, on joint efforts in partner scouting and will also exchange knowledge about upcoming trends and services amongst the group.

* As of today, the Alliance has established relationships with 30 innovative partner businesses including AirBnB, Celltick, Disconnect, Idoomoo, Magisto, Mojio and Spotify. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.