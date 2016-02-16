BRIEF-Russia's Yandex expects 12-18 pct revenue growth in 2016

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yandex says:

* Q4 2015 net income totalled 2.9 billion roubles ($37.5 million), down 62 percent compared with Q4 2014;

* Q4 adjusted net income at 3.6 billion roubles, down 8 percent year-on-year;

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA at 6.6 billion roubles, up 8 percent year-on-year;

* Q4 revenues at 18.1 billion roubles, up 23 percent year-on-year;

* Share of Russian search market (including mobile) averaged 57.3 percent in Q4 2015 compared to 57.1 percent in Q3 2015 (according to LiveInternet);

* We expect our rouble-based revenue to grow in the range of 12 percent to 18 percent in the full year 2016 compared with 2015;

* In 2015, revenues increased 18 percent to 59.8 billion roubles.

* As of December 31, 2015, Yandex had cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments in debt securities of 60.7 billion roubles.