March 14 (Reuters) - Bank VTB Pao

* Statement: VTB has opened credit lines for two major ferro-alloy producers - Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant and Kuznetsky Ferro-alloys - which are part of the ChEMK group, in the amount of 5 billion roubles ($71.10 million) each for 5 years. Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.3275 roubles) (Reporting by Christian Lowe)