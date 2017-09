March 14 (Reuters) - Sberbank says:

* Eurocement and Sberbank have agreed the terms of a debt restructuring deal;

* The deal envisages pushing back loan repayment worth 42 billion roubles ($597.8 million) and $360 million by up to six years and optimisation of interest rates. Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.2550 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)