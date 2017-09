March 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Phosagro :

* says its board recommends dividend payment of 57 roubles per share (19 roubles per Global Depositary Receipt);

* shareholders to consider the payment at the annual meeting on May 31;

* says the board has recommended that the meeting set the dividend record date as June 11. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)