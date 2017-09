March 28 (Reuters) - Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Enters into agreement to purchase some of Razgulay’s assets;

* To purchase 3 sugar plants in Orel and Kursk regions and parcels 86 thousand ha located around the plants;

* Plans to close the deal upon completion of all necessary corporate and legal procedures. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)