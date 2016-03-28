BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says net profit falls in Q4, rises in 2015

March 28 (Reuters) - Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Q4 net profit falls 27 percent, year-on-year, to 5.6 billion roubles ($82.7 million);

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA up 7 percent year-on-year at 7.3 billion roubles;

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin at 33 percent vs 39 percent in Q4 2014;

* Q4 sales rise 25 percent year-on-year to 22.1 billion roubles;

* FY 2015 net profit rises 17 percent to 23.7 billion roubles;

* FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA up 35 percent at 24.4 billion roubles;

* “We plan additional investment programs and new acquisitions, which are going to contribute to sales growth,” Maxim Basov, CEO of the Group, said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.7410 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)