BRIEF-Russia's O'Key Group says Q1 sales rise 14.4 pct yr/yr

April 25 (Reuters) - O‘Key Group SA says:

* Q1 net retail revenue rose 14.4 percent year-on-year to 42.6 billion roubles ($643.3 million);

* Q1 net retail revenue, excluding net sales in discounter stores, rose 11.8 percent year-on-year to 41.6 billion roubles;

* Like-for-Like sales increased 8.6 percent year-on-year with LFL traffic up 4.9 percent and average LFL ticket up 3.5 percent;

* “By June, we will have around 50 discounter stores.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2200 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)