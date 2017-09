BRIEF-Russia's Yandex says Q1 net profit down 50 pct on forex loss

April 28 (Reuters) - Yandex NV says:

* Q1 net profit falls 50 percent year-on-year to 1.1 billion roubles ($17 million) mainly due to a foreign exchange loss;

* Q1 adjusted net income up 41 percent year-on-year at 3.2 billion roubles;

* Q1 consolidated revenue up 34 percent year-on-year at 16.5 billion roubles;

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 62 percent year-on-year at 5.8 billion roubles;

* Raises FY 2016 revenue growth forecast to 15-19 percent from 12-18 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8422 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)