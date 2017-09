May 13 (Reuters) - Dixy Group says:

* In April 2016, retail revenue increased by 23 percent, year-on-year, to 27.0 billion roubles ($414 million);

* In the first four months of 2016, retail revenue increased by 18.3 percent, year-on-year, to 100.6 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1529 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)