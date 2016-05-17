BRIEF-Russia's Rostelecom posts 43 pct jump in Q1 earnings

May 17 (Reuters) - Rostelecom says:

* Q1 2016 net income rises 43 percent, year-on-year, to 3.0 billion roubles ($46.25 million).

* Q1 OIBDA rises 0.7 percent, year-on-year, to 24.7 billion roubles.

* Q1 OIBDA margin at 34 percent vs 34.2 percent in Q1 2015.

* Q1 revenue rises 1.1 percent, year-on-year, to 72.5 billion roubles.

* Confirms 2016 forecast for 1-2 percent revenue growth, flat OIBDA, capex to revenue below 19 percent.

* Expects positive free cash flow in Q2-Q4 after -2.4 billion roubles in Q1 - CFO Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn told reporters.

* Improved market conditions make potential sale of treasury stock attractive - CEO Sergei Kalugin told reporters. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8678 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)