BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says H2 2015 dividend at 198.45 roubles/shr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says H2 2015 dividend at 198.45 roubles/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Ros Agro Plc says:

* The board of directors on May 16, 2016, unanimously approved the adjusted distribution figures and recommended paying dividends equal to 30 percent of net income for 2015, with a total pay-out of 7.1 billion roubles.

* Given the company has already paid interim dividends for the first half of 2015, with a total pay-out of 1.8 billion roubles, the distributed amount is 5.3 billion roubles.

* Given that the company owns 2.2 million of its own GDRs (5 GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividend distribution, the dividend will be 198.45 roubles or $2.90 (gross) per ordinary share or 39.69 roubles or $0.58 (gross) per GDR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

