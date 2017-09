June 10 (Reuters) - Dixy Group says:

* Retail revenue grew 23.5 percent year-on-year in Russian roubles in May 2016 to 28.9 billion roubles ($448 million);

* In January-May retail revenue increased 19.4 percent to 129.5 billion roubles;

* The company opened one store in May on a net basis. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.5583 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)