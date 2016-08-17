FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Russia's O'Key Group swings to H1 net loss
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 17, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's O'Key Group swings to H1 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - O'Key Group SA says:

* H1 net loss was 786 million roubles ($12.3 million) versus a 621 million rouble net profit in H1 2015.

* H1 EBITDA at 3.3 billion roubles versus 4.7 billion roubles in H1 2015.

* H1 EBITDA margin at 4.0 percent vs 6.2 percent in H1 2015.

* H1 EBITDA in the segment of hypermarkets and supermarkets at 4.6 billion roubles versus 5.2 billion roubles with EBITDA margin of the segment decreasing to 5.6 percent from 6.8 percent a year earlier.

* Expects FY 2016 EBITDA margin at 6.5-7.0 percent for the segment of hypermarkets and supermarkets.

* Expects sales growth in this segment in 2016 in the range of 5-8 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9580 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.