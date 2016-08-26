FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro posts 44 pct drop in Q2 net income
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 26, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro posts 44 pct drop in Q2 net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Q2 2016 net profit at 1.666 billion roubles ($25.7 million), down 44 percent from 2.968 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* Q2 net profit excluding the effect of biological assets and agricultural produce revaluation at 2.2 billion roubles (Q2 2015: 3.0 billion roubles);

* Q2 sales at 20.472 billion roubles, up 11 percent from 18.466 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* Q2 gross profit at 4.469 billion roubles, down 33 percent from 6.624 billion roubles in Q2 2015, with gross margin down to 22 percent from 36 percent;

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA at 3.207 billion roubles, down 43 percent from 5.597 billion roubles in Q2 2015, with adjusted EBITDA margin down to 16 percent from 30 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7344 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.