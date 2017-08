Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sollers PAO says:

* H1 net profit at 34 million roubles ($0.52 million) (H1 2015: 938 million roubles);

* H1 profit attributable to company owners at 40 million roubles (H1 2015: 940 million roubles);

* H1 revenue at 13.4 billion roubles (H1 2015: 15.7 billion roubles) ($1 = 65.0510 roubles) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)