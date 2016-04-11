BRIEF-Russia's MTS approves new dividend policy for 2016-2018

April 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s MTS says:

* Approves new dividend policy for 2016-2018, management sets a target payout of 25-26 roubles per share (50.0-52.0 roubles per ADR) annually but not less than 20 roubles per share (40.0 roubles per ADR);

* Payments will continue to be made on a semi-annual basis;

* Board recommends 2015 dividends of 14.01 roubles per share (28.02 roubles per ADR) or a total of 28.0 billion roubles ($420 million);

* Board will review proposals for an interim dividend in autumn 2016;

* Considering 30 billion roubles ($450.5 million)in share buybacks over next three years. The statement: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.5900 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)