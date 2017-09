April 29 (Reuters) - Uralkali :

* Says it has signed a loan agreement in the amount of $1.2 billion with 16 international banks;

* The interest rate is LIBOR plus 325 bps margin with a loan maturity of 5 years;

* The loan will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of Uralkali’s existing loans. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)