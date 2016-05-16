FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Nord Gold says Q1 net profit at $41.1 mln
May 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Nord Gold says Q1 net profit at $41.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Nord Gold NV says:

* Q1 net profit at $41.1 million (Q1 2015: $84.3 million);

* Q1 revenue at $250.5 million (Q1 2015: $351.3 million);

* Q1 EBITDA at $119.3 million (Q1 2015: $185.4 million);

* 2016 capex is now seen at around $360 million (previous guidance: $370 million);

* The board has declared a Q1 dividend Of 3.19 U.S. cents per share/GDR, with total pay-out of $11.8 million;

* Reiterates 2016 production guidance of 950 - 1,010 koz;

* The Bouly mine is expected to come on stream in Q3 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

