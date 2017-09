May 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Dixy Group says:

* Q1 net loss of 1.5 billion roubles ($22.6 million) from net loss of 140 million roubles at the same period a year ago;

* Q1 EBITDA down 46 pct year-on-year to 1.5 billion roubles;

* Q1 revenue up 16.5 pct year-on-year to 74.1 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2414 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)