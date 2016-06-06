FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordgold starts construction of $250 mln gold mine
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordgold starts construction of $250 mln gold mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Nordgold says:

* Has started construction on low-cost, large-scale Gross mine in Yakutia, Russia.

* The project will require around $250 million of total capital investment during construction.

* In 2016, Nordgold will invest approximately $125 million in the construction at Gross.

* Gross is expected to mine approximately 12 million tonnes of ore and to produce approximately 230 koz of gold per year, at full production, for 17 years.

* First gold is expected to be poured in Q1 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
