a year ago
BRIEF-Mitsui, JBIC to sign letter of interest in Rushydro stake-sources
August 31, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitsui, JBIC to sign letter of interest in Rushydro stake-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Rushydro :

* Japan's Mitsui and Japan Bank for International Cooperation plan to sign a memorandum of interest with Russian state-owned hydroelectric power generating company Rushydro in buying up to 4.9 percent of Rushydro shares, two sources told Reuters.

* The memorandum may be signed during a forum in Russia's Vladivostok this week, but there is no final agreement to make the deal, a source familiar with the companies' plans and a Russian government official said.

* Rushydro declined to comment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
