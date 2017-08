June 16 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Signed agreement with telecoms equipment maker Ericsson for supplies of software to modernise MTS network until 2019;

* Extends existing contract with Ericsson by 3 years, MTS purchases of Ericsson equipment and services could total 1.82 bln euros in 2008-2019. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)