10 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group says Q3 net profit up 66 pct y/y
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group says Q3 net profit up 66 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Q3 2016 net profit at 6.87 billion roubles ($110.41 million), up 65.9 percent from 4.14 billion roubles in Q3 2015;

* Q3 EBITDA at 19.86 billion roubles, up 39.3 percent from 14.26 billion roubles in Q3 2015

* Q3 EBITDA margin at 7.8 percent versus 7.3 percent in Q3 2015.

* Q3 revenue grew 30.7 percent year-on-year to 256.25 billion roubles from 196.09 billion roubles in Q3 2015.

* Net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 2.15x as of Sept. 30, 2016, the lowest since Dec. 31, 2009. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2209 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
