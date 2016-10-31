FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Russia's MTS announces share buyback from market, parent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd bullet to clarify MTS plans to buy back up to 24.8 million shares from minority shareholders and around the same amount from Sistema)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Plans to buy back up to 4.93 billion roubles ($78.08 million) worth of own shares from the market;

* Plans to buy back up to 24.8 million shares (around 1.24 percent) from minority shareholders for 4.93 billion roubles and buy back its shares from parent company Sistema on a pro-rata basis;

* Says ordinary shares can be tendered within a price range of 199 roubles to 229 roubles.

* The buyback programme to end before the end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.1442 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

