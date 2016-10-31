(Corrects 2nd bullet to clarify MTS plans to buy back up to 24.8 million shares from minority shareholders and around the same amount from Sistema)

Oct 31 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Plans to buy back up to 4.93 billion roubles ($78.08 million) worth of own shares from the market;

* Plans to buy back up to 24.8 million shares (around 1.24 percent) from minority shareholders for 4.93 billion roubles and buy back its shares from parent company Sistema on a pro-rata basis;

* Says ordinary shares can be tendered within a price range of 199 roubles to 229 roubles.

* The buyback programme to end before the end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.1442 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)