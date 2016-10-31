GE to merge oil and gas business with Baker Hughes
Oct 31 General Electric Co, banking on a recovery in oil prices, said on Monday it would merge its oil and gas business with No. 3 oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc.
(Corrects 2nd bullet to clarify MTS plans to buy back up to 24.8 million shares from minority shareholders and around the same amount from Sistema)
Oct 31 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:
* Plans to buy back up to 4.93 billion roubles ($78.08 million) worth of own shares from the market;
* Plans to buy back up to 24.8 million shares (around 1.24 percent) from minority shareholders for 4.93 billion roubles and buy back its shares from parent company Sistema on a pro-rata basis;
* Says ordinary shares can be tendered within a price range of 199 roubles to 229 roubles.
* The buyback programme to end before the end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.1442 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
BODOE, Norway, Oct 31 Oil firms are expected to submit up to 15 development plans for oil and gas field off Norway over the next two years, the head of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate told Reuters on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Enterprise Holdings Inc , the world's No. 1 car rental company by revenue, has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Brazilian rival Unidas SA from a group of three buyout firms, O Globo newspaper reported on Monday.