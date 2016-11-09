BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q3 net profit falls 52 pct yr/yr

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Megafon says:

* Q3 2016 net profit fell 52.3 percent year-on-year to 6.346 billion roubles ($99 million);

* Q3 revenue down 0.2 percent year-on-year to 81.115 billion roubles;

* Q3 OIBDA down 10.7 percent year-on-year to 32.285 billion roubles;

* Q3 OIBDA margin at 39.8 percent vs 44.5 percent in Q3 2015;

* Maintains full-year 2016 revenue guidance; sees OIBDA at no less than 118 billion roubles and capital expenditures at no more than 68 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0970 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)