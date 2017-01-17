FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS to buy back 9.3 bln roubles of own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) says:

* Plans to buy back up to 9.3 billion roubles ($157 million) of own shares from the market and a majority owner.

* To buy 4.647 billion roubles of shares from the market and 4.652 billion roubles of shares from Sistema .

* Shares may be tendered within a price range of 253.00 roubles to 283.00 roubles per share.

* The tender offer for common stock will expire at 10:00 Moscow time on Feb. 15, 2017. The offer for ADSs to expire at 17:00 New York time on Feb. 14, 2017, unless the tender offer is extended. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.1957 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

