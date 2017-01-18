FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Russian homebuilder PIK says 2016 cash collections up 47.2 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Russian homebuilder PIK says 2016 cash collections up 47.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - PIK Group says:

* Q4 total cash collections at 33.3 billion roubles ($561.6 million), up 43.3 percent year on year;

* Q4 cash collections from real estate sales at 28.6 billion roubles, up 46.2 percent year on year;

* Seven new projects were put on sale in Q4, which contributed to the increase in sales;

* FY 2016 total cash collections at 101.2 billion roubles, up 47.2 percent; 2016 cash collections from real estate sales at 87.4 billion roubles, up 58.9 percent;

* Expects total cash collections of 190-200 billion roubles in 2017;

* Sees total new sales to customers at 1.7-1.9 million sq. m.;

* Says share of mortgage-backed sales reached 50.0 percent in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2966 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.