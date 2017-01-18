BRIEF-Russian homebuilder PIK says 2016 cash collections up 47.2 pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - PIK Group says:

* Q4 total cash collections at 33.3 billion roubles ($561.6 million), up 43.3 percent year on year;

* Q4 cash collections from real estate sales at 28.6 billion roubles, up 46.2 percent year on year;

* Seven new projects were put on sale in Q4, which contributed to the increase in sales;

* FY 2016 total cash collections at 101.2 billion roubles, up 47.2 percent; 2016 cash collections from real estate sales at 87.4 billion roubles, up 58.9 percent;

* Expects total cash collections of 190-200 billion roubles in 2017;

* Sees total new sales to customers at 1.7-1.9 million sq. m.;

* Says share of mortgage-backed sales reached 50.0 percent in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2966 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)