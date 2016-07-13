FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says Q2 new sales rise to 10.3 bln roubles
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says Q2 new sales rise to 10.3 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Etalon Group Ltd says:

* The number of new contracts in the second quarter increased by 127 percent, year-on-year, to 1,886;

* Q2 new sales rose to 100,599 square metres and 10.3 billion roubles ($161 million), up by 140 percent and by 150 percent, year-on-year respectively;

* Average price per sq.m. increased by 7 percent compared with the first quarter of 2016 to 111,966 roubles;

* The share of mortgage contracts was 21 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0303 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.