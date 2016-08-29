FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's TMK sees U.S. unit EBITDA at $150 mln by 2020-2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia's TMK Vice President for Strategy Vladimir Shmatovich told reporters:

* Sees recovery of North America unit's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) to $150 million by 2020-2021;

* EBITDA of the North America unit may turn positive towards the end of 2016;

* TMK plans to prepare development strategy of its North America unit in September, does not plan to leave the U.S. market;

* TMK's North America unit's loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation was $54 million in the first half of 2016;

* TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, has been hit by weak pipe sales in the United States. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

