MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's TMK Vice President for Strategy Vladimir Shmatovich told reporters:
* Sees recovery of North America unit's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) to $150 million by 2020-2021;
* EBITDA of the North America unit may turn positive towards the end of 2016;
* TMK plans to prepare development strategy of its North America unit in September, does not plan to leave the U.S. market;
* TMK's North America unit's loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation was $54 million in the first half of 2016;
* TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, has been hit by weak pipe sales in the United States. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Mylan to launch first generic to EpiPen auto-injector at a List Price of $300 per Two-Pack Carton
* To launch first generic to EpiPen auto injector at a list price of $300 per two-pack carton, a more than 50% discount to the brand product
BRIEF-Ovascience says it has finalized its commercial agreement with IVF Japan Group
* Says it has finalized its commercial agreement with IVF Japan Group
BRIEF-Nam Tai property announces strategic cooperation agreement with China Construction Bank
* Nam Tai Property Inc. announces strategic cooperation agreement with china construction bank corporation, Shenzhen branch