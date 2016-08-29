FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia Norilsk in talks with Western banks over credit facility
August 29, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia Norilsk in talks with Western banks over credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Norilsk Nickel :

* Norilsk is in talks over a new credit facility with a syndicate of Western banks, plans to announce it in autumn, Chief Financial Officer Sergey Malyshev said;

* Malyshev did not disclose the size of the facility, said Norilsk aims to keep available credit facilities at $2 billion in future;

* Norilsk is on track to sell the remaining 2,000 tonnes of nickel and 5,000 tonnes of copper from its accumulated stocks in the second half of 2016;

* Norilsk to invest the remaining $100 million out of total $250 million of its previously announced investment into Rosa Khutor, a ski resort part-owned by one of its shareholders, early next year;

* Norilsk also said in its presentation that its EBITDA margin is expected to remain broadly stable in the second half of 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
